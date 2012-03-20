Man arrested after shot fired, police chase in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police arrested a man after a shot was fired in a police chase Monday night.

Cape Girardeau Police responded to the intersection of Bloomfield and Hanover around 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person standing in the area with a firearm.

When officers arrived, a man matching the description raised his shirt and showed a firearm.

When the officer got out of his vehicle, the man took off running. As the officer chased him, a shot was fired.

The officer lost sight of the man as he ran between buildings in the 400 block of S. Hanover, but police found him Tuesday morning.

Otis, D. Rutherford, 25, of Cape Girardeau is charged with a Class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of Class D felony of unlawful use of a weapon, and Class D felony resisting detention.

Rutherford was taken to the Cape County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.