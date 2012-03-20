Pastor arrested at church on soliciting a minor charge

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested the pastor of a Union City church for the use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Grady Evans, 34, of Union City, Tenn. was arrested on a fugitive warrant based on a Virginia warrant charging him with the use of a communications device to solicit a minor.

Fairfax County detectives contacted the TBI Technical Services Unit, which houses TBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, to assist in the search and arrest of Evans.

Police executed the search warrant on the First Church of God at 415 South Miles Avenue in Union City, Tenn.

The Union City Police Department also assisted in the search and arrest.

Evans was booked in the Obion County Jail without bond and has waived extradition. He will be transported to Fairfax County, Virginia to face the charge.

