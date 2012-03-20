Perry County Sheriff's Office looking for several burglary suspects

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is looking for several men suspected of stealing payroll checks and petty cash from several Perry County businesses.

Police are looking for several Hispanic males who have entered the businesses seeking job applications and suspected of returning hours later to burglarize the businesses.

The suspects are believed to be in a newer model van without front license plates.

"We believe these guys are part of a larger criminal organization that has recently targeted our region of the country" said Perry County Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf. "They cashed the payroll checks out of town, using what we believe to be counterfeit I.D.'s from different states. They had no plan to work at these business, but were there to case the facility for later burglary."

