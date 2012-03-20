Missouri unemployment rate falls in February

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's unemployment rate fell slightly last month while the state's overall payroll increased by a couple thousand jobs.

The state Department of Economic Development reported Tuesday that Missouri's jobless rate in February dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 7.4%, which is its lowest mark since late 2008.

Economic development officials also say Missouri's net nonfarm payroll increased by 2,300 jobs in February. This is the second straight month that Missouri's payrolls have expanded. More than 21,000 jobs were added last month.

