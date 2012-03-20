Farley man arrested after admitting to robbing his neighbor

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after they responded to a home burglary on March 18.

Jerry M. Staten, 24, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary.

Officers responded to an apartment on 1344 Husbands Road in reference to a burglary. They say the victim reported that someone had entered his home and took an undisclosed amount of money. Officers say the initial investigation resulted in the recovery of some latent fingerprints, however there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff's department said they found a person of interest whom also lived in the same apartment complex.

On March 20, detectives found the person of interest and identified him as Staten and that he knew the victim from living in the area.

Staten was interviewed at the Sheriff's Department on the afternoon of March 20 and confessed to unlawfully entering the victim's apartment with the intention of stealing his money. Staten said he was in the victim's apartment earlier that day visiting the victim and saw the money.

Officers say Staten went on to admit that when the victim went into another room just prior to leaving his apartment, he unlocked the back door to give him easy access back into the apartment once the victim left.

Staten admitted to officers that he immediately entered the apartment through the unlocked back door, gathered the money and left the area.

According to the Sheriff's Department, this case is pending further investigation.

