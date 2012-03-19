Cape Girardeau City Council makes next step on urban deer hunt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau City Council makes next step on urban deer hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau City Council made a decision to move in parallel paths.

The council members say they will do a couple things. First, draft and implement a no-feed ordinance. That would restrict anyone from feeding the deer. In the past people have said they will not follow this, but the council asked Monday night for citizens to respect and follow city ordinances.

Second, the council says they want to put up signs along roads in high density deer areas to warn drivers of the possible crossings.

The council members say they want to simultaneously take the needed steps to pursue controlling the deer population, while setting up a deer population survey Fall 2012.

The survey is usually done around October or November months, so once that is completed, if the results find that there is an over population, the steps will already be in place to move forward with controlling the population.

Monday night the Urban Deer Hunting Committee made a presentation to the city council. Four to one, the committee recommended a bow hunt inside city limits. The member opposed, also presented his thoughts, saying he felt there needs to be more data proving an overpopulation.

Dru Reeves, a committee member says it's a relief to be done with their part in the process.

"Obviously it's a big relief," said Reeves. "I never, never ever thought that it was going to get to the point where it did, didn't realize that there would be an opposition group to this, so it's been a very entertaining 5 months."

He has similar ideas to the city council's decision.


"It's up to their discretion as to what they want to do, I think it's a mistake to wait for that survey because the deer are going to continue to breed, and they're going to continue to multiply, and you're just talking about waiting another year, where the deer are going to reproduce again, and you're going through another life-cycle of the deer, and we still haven't done anything."

Reeves says, even though not everyone on the city council is convinced bow hunting is the way to combat an over population, he thinks it's the only way.

"When you look at the other cities, and the State of Missouri has 23 other localities in the state that allow urban deer hunting, there is no other solution to it as far as what they came up with," said Reeves. "We did all of the research, and many of the other cities did much more in-depth studies than what we had to deal with, and you're looking at either sharp, professional sharpshooting deer, which comes expensive around $500 dollars a deer, or you allow a basically free or self-sustaining urban bow hunt that's done by citizens in a regulated manner, and the meat is contributed to Share the Harvest."

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly