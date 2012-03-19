Illinois primary on Tuesday

Illinois is preparing for the state's primary on Tuesday.

Polls show it is a two-man race between Rick Santorum and Mitt Romney.

Both of those candidates have been campaigning in Illinois, but the presidential primary is not the only race in which voters will be able to have their say.

About 50 issues and primary races will be on the ballot Tuesday.

Get a peak at those here and check back for election results Tuesday night.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.