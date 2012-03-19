Man arrested after alleged brutal rape, Manning, eagles, and Spring

A convicted rapist was arrested over the weekend after an alleged brutal rape in a cemetery and police chase with gunfire near Advance, Mo. Holly Brantley talked to the Stoddard County Sheriff about how authorities caught the man.



A Scott County man was arrested on kidnapping, burglary and domestic assault charges after police say he kidnapped a woman against her will yesterday.

A home invasion early this morning in western Kentucky left one of two suspects hospitalized in serious condition. KFVS photojournalist Mike Mohundro talked to the homeowner who describes how he shot at the suspects.

The case against a Cape Girardeau man accused of murder will be tried outside the Heartland. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor was granted a change of venue in the stabbing murder trial.

The deadly shooting of a woman and her three young daughters at a Missouri resort near Bourbon, Mo. has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Jackson Police are looking for a suspect after several windows were shot out at Kohlfeld Distributing last week.

Cape Girardeau Police arrested a man after an attempted armed robbery at the McDonalds on Broadway.

Christy Millweard is at the Cape Girardeau city council meeting tonight where members will discuss the proposal to allow urban deer hunting in city limits. Hear what happened at the meeting tonight on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 on KFVS.



The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to set aside a week each year for shooting a limited number of bears that dogs have chased up trees or cornered on the ground.

Check out this bald eagle!

A viewer sent us this picture of a bald eagle on Sunday. The eagle was spotted two miles north of Lexington Street on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau.

All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning has decided to continue his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

Using information on the average gas prices in each state, the financial news group 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the 10 cheapest states in which to buy gas as prices rise across the nation.

Are you one of the 27%? Mobile technology appears to be increasing the public appetite for news but it's far from clear whether the news industry will profit from that, a study issued today concluded. The Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism found 27% of Americans say they get news on their smartphones or tablets.

Ready for a breath of fresh air?

Trees and flowers are blooming across the Heartland. Check out this Spring in the Heartland slideshow of beautiful pictures from Heartland News viewers across the region. Send your spring pictures with a description and location to cnews@kfvs12.com or upload them at http://cnews.kfvs12.com.



