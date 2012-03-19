Man charged in stabbing death gets change of venue

A Jackson man is facing second degree murder charges following an overnight deadly stabbing in Cape Girardeau. A warrant was issued shortly before 4 p.m. for Ryan P. Harkey, a 23, of Jackson for a felony of murder in the second degree and felony armed criminal action. According to Officer Darin Hickey, the bond has been set at $250,000 with several conditions regarding bond. Harkey was in the custody of Cape Girardeau Police Department and expected to be taken to the Cape G...

