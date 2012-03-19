Vanduser man accused of kidnapping woman

A Scott County man was arrested on kidnapping, burglary and domestic assault charges after police say he kidnapped a woman against her will on Sunday.



According to court documents, Charlie D. Reynolds, 34, of Vanduser took a woman from an apartment on South Tilley Street in Advance against her will.

Police say before the woman was taken, she texted a family member that Reynolds had her and she was afraid for her life.

Police and deputies say they used the victim's cell phone to track her to Reynolds' house in Vanduser.

He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic assault charges.

Reynolds is on parole. He has a history of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, stealing livestock animals, assault, property damage 2nd degree, property damage 1st degree, non-support, resisting/interfering with an arrest, receiving stolen property, stealing over $500, and altering chemicals to controlled substances, according to court documents.



