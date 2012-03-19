Jackson Police investigate shot out windows at business

Someone fired about nine rounds into the Kohlfeld Distributing building at 4691 East Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Police are looking for a suspect after several windows were shot out at Kohlfeld Distributing on March 13.

Lt. Rodney Barnes with the Jackson Police Department says someone in a vehicle traveling on East Jackson Blvd. fired about nine rounds into the Kohlfeld Distributing building at 4691 East Jackson Blvd damaging windows and the door frame of the front of the building.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Jackson Police at 573-243-3931.



