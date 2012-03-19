Suspect arrested for attempted armed robbery at Cape Girardeau M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect arrested for attempted armed robbery at Cape Girardeau McDonalds

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bobby Joe Hastings (Source: Cape Girardeau Police) Bobby Joe Hastings (Source: Cape Girardeau Police)
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the McDonalds on Broadway. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the McDonalds on Broadway.
Police say a suspect wearing a ski mask and dark clothing walked up to the drive through window around 1 a.m. with a knife and demanded money from the employee. Police say a suspect wearing a ski mask and dark clothing walked up to the drive through window around 1 a.m. with a knife and demanded money from the employee.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police arrested a suspect after an attempted armed robbery at the McDonalds on Broadway.

Police say a suspect wearing a ski mask and dark clothing walked up to the drive through window around 1 a.m. with a knife and demanded money from the employee.

Police say the employee closed the window and the suspect ran from the scene.

Bobby Joe Hastings, 22, of Cape Girardeau is charged with a Class B felony of attempted robbery in the 1st Degree.

He was being held at Cape Girardeau County on a $75,000 bond.

No one was injured.  Nothing was taken from the business.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly