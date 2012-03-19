Suspect arrested for attempted armed robbery at Cape Girardeau McDonalds

Police say a suspect wearing a ski mask and dark clothing walked up to the drive through window around 1 a.m. with a knife and demanded money from the employee.

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the McDonalds on Broadway.

Police say a suspect wearing a ski mask and dark clothing walked up to the drive through window around 1 a.m. with a knife and demanded money from the employee.

Police say the employee closed the window and the suspect ran from the scene.

Bobby Joe Hastings, 22, of Cape Girardeau is charged with a Class B felony of attempted robbery in the 1st Degree.

He was being held at Cape Girardeau County on a $75,000 bond.

No one was injured. Nothing was taken from the business.

