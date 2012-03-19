Convicted rapist accused of brutal rape near Advance - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Convicted rapist accused of brutal rape near Advance

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Steven Rendleman (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department) Steven Rendleman (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department)
Authorities say Rendleman took the victim to Liberty Hill Cemetery, near his mother's home south of Advance. Authorities say Rendleman took the victim to Liberty Hill Cemetery, near his mother's home south of Advance.
"It's a very remote area," said Sheriff Hefner. "It's a very remote area," said Sheriff Hefner.
According to court papers, Rendleman helped the bouncer put the women in a white Dodge truck. According to court papers, Rendleman helped the bouncer put the women in a white Dodge truck.
ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) -

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after what authorities call a brutal weekend rape in Stoddard County.

According to court papers, it all started at Charley Brown's Bar in Advance Saturday night.

Authorities say Steve Rendleman, 51, allegedly left with the victim in his truck, took her to a cemetery, and raped her.

"I think had it not been for deputies' good instincts to know where he might be headed it could have been worse. Those instincts could have saved her life," said Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner.

According to court papers, the woman became "incoherent and unconscious." Records state a bar employee removed her from the bar through the back door.

The bar owner's son tells Heartland News that person was the bouncer.  According to court papers, Rendleman helped the bouncer put the women in a white Dodge truck.  Apparently the woman's friends called police as soon as they realized she was with Rendleman.

"Being familiar with the suspect, my deputies knew a general area where he may be going," said Sheriff Hefner.

Authorities say Rendleman took the victim to Liberty Hill Cemetery, near his mother's home south of Advance.

"It's a very remote area," said Sheriff Hefner. "My deputies instinctively knew to go check the cemetery. She ran to the, ran to the patrol car and got in the back seat and told the deputy that she was being raped."

According to the probable cause statement, a sheriff's deputy caught Rendleman in the act at the cemetery.

From the cemetery, Sheriff Hefner says Rendleman didn't go quietly.  He led deputies on a chase and allegedly tried to run them over.

The deputy fired seven rounds toward the truck's rear tires.  As Rendleman left the cemetery, another deputy fired several rounds into the truck.

"He resisted arrest and locked the doors and windows. He put the truck in drive and tried to ram the deputies car," said Sheriff Hefner.

Rendleman led police on a high speed chase down County Road 219 and County Road 223 where the deputy found his truck in a pole barn, according to court documents.  That's when Rendleman allegedly tried to hit the deputy's vehicle again with his truck and took off on County Road 223 through a flooded road where he got stuck. 

The deputy broke the glass of his truck and as Rendleman reached for his glove compartment, the deputy used his Taser.  When Rendleman refused to surrender, the deputy used the Taser again and Rendleman surrendered.

After deputies tasered Rendleman twice, records say he finally stated, 'I'm done."

Rendleman was arrested on charges of forcible rape - serious physical injury, forcible sodomy - causing serious physical injury, kidnapping - facilitating a felony, felonious restraint, two counts of attempted assault first degree on law enforcement officer, one count of first degree property damage and one count of resisting or interfering with felony arrest.

Rendleman was found guilty of rape in Cape Girardeau County in 1984, guilty of rape in Stoddard County in 1990, and pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in Cape Girardeau County in 2009.

Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner says Rendleman is a registered sex offender out of Bollinger County.  Hefner says Rendleman was released from prison a couple years ago.

Prosecutors call Rendleman a danger to society. He's being held without bond.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Victim's friends ask the community's support. Meanwhile, they say it breaks their heart something like this could happen in a community like Advance.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly