1 suspect shot, another on the run after home invasion

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
The home invasion happened at 368 Oak Grove Church Road.
This is one of the guns Thompson used to shoot at the suspects.
One of the suspects came through the back door and upstairs where he was met by Thompson and shot.
After the suspect was shot, he came downstairs and collapsed on the floor in front of the back door.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A home invasion Monday morning in western Kentucky left one of two suspects hospitalized in serious condition.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the men broke into the home of Jack Thompson on Oak Grove Church Road in Brewers just before 4 a.m.

Thompson shot three rounds from a pistol, hitting one of the suspects.  The suspect came at Thompson again and when he reached for a shotgun and struck the assailant in the right shoulder, according to the sheriff's office.

"I couldn't see him, it was only silhouettes.  It was dark," Thompson said.  And I wasn't aiming for anything but to get him out of the house, get rid of him."

Mitchell Saddoris, 22, was found on the scene when officers arrived and was taken to Marshall County Hospital then later airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The other suspect ran from the home and remains on the run. He is described as a white male wearing a yellow shirt.  It is not believed he was shot.

"Oh I'm just sad it had to happen, but I was only protecting myself," Thompson said. "He scared me out of my wits.  Like I said, I have never been in a situation like that but when you see someone coming through your bedroom door, you've got to take any measure you can to protect yourself and that's all I did."

The Thompsons were shaken but not hurt.  An investigation is underway.

Police are asking for any information or the possible identity of the second assailant.  Tips can be made by contacting Marshall County Sheriff's Office (270) 527-3112 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 527-COPS (2677).

