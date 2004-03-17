Deadly Crash
By CJ Cassidy
Highway Patrol Troopers investigate a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning, just after midnight.
For anyone who's ever had car trouble, it can be a very dangerous situation.
A split second accident cost a man his life when his van broke down on a stretch of Interstate 55 many of us drive every day. Police say two other cars were involved in the accident just South of Scott City.
Investigators tell me George Marlatt was only seconds from getting help when the accident took his life.
Police say 53-year-old Marlatt from Peoria, Illinois made a call to Scott City police after his van broke down.
Police were on their way to help him out, when another driver struck Marlatt, and his van, which was blocking part of the driving lane.
Investigators say the force flung the car into the passing lane where it was rear ended by a third vehicle, pushing the first car back on top of Marlatt.
Marlatt was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Larry Plunkett with the Missouri Highway Patrol says investigators are trying to consider all the facts to see if anyone was at fault.
"There were no lights on the vehicle, no warning devices. The motorists on the interstate really had no idea the van was parked there. Just at the last moment they saw it. Apparently he was wearing dark clothing as well, and that complicated the problem," Plunkett says.
Marlatt had two cas inside the van, who both survived the crash. The two other drivers involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.
One was treated and released, the driver of the first car is still recovering in a Cape Girardeau hospital. So far, no charges have been filed.
KFVS12 Extended Web Coverage
United States Interstate Facts
Source: Highway and Motorway Fact Book
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after they found about a half-pound of marijuana in a cave.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after they found about a half-pound of marijuana in a cave.
Nearly $1,000 was raised for Martin Elementary as part of the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser.
Nearly $1,000 was raised for Martin Elementary as part of the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser.
Kentucky's Republican governor is downplaying fears that the European Union's retaliatory tariffs could disrupt the booming market for the Bluegrass state's iconic bourbon industry. But Gov. Matt...
Kentucky's Republican governor is downplaying fears that the European Union's retaliatory tariffs could disrupt the booming market for the Bluegrass state's iconic bourbon industry. But Gov. Matt Bevin's...
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
Researchers in England have discovered 47 gestures or actions dogs use to communicate with us.
Researchers in England have discovered 47 gestures or actions dogs use to communicate with us.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Decatur man involved in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot to 30 years in prison.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Decatur man involved in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot to 30 years in prison.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.