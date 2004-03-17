Deadly Crash

By CJ Cassidy

Highway Patrol Troopers investigate a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning, just after midnight.

For anyone who's ever had car trouble, it can be a very dangerous situation.

A split second accident cost a man his life when his van broke down on a stretch of Interstate 55 many of us drive every day. Police say two other cars were involved in the accident just South of Scott City.

Investigators tell me George Marlatt was only seconds from getting help when the accident took his life.

Police say 53-year-old Marlatt from Peoria, Illinois made a call to Scott City police after his van broke down.

Police were on their way to help him out, when another driver struck Marlatt, and his van, which was blocking part of the driving lane.

Investigators say the force flung the car into the passing lane where it was rear ended by a third vehicle, pushing the first car back on top of Marlatt.

Marlatt was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Larry Plunkett with the Missouri Highway Patrol says investigators are trying to consider all the facts to see if anyone was at fault.

"There were no lights on the vehicle, no warning devices. The motorists on the interstate really had no idea the van was parked there. Just at the last moment they saw it. Apparently he was wearing dark clothing as well, and that complicated the problem," Plunkett says.

Marlatt had two cas inside the van, who both survived the crash. The two other drivers involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

One was treated and released, the driver of the first car is still recovering in a Cape Girardeau hospital. So far, no charges have been filed.

KFVS12 Extended Web Coverage

United States Interstate Facts

More than half a million injuries are estimated to have been avoided in Texas (1,665,000), California (1,122,000), Ohio (752,000), Illinois (634,000) and New York (607,000).

In two states, estimated injuries exceeded the population of cities ranked among the largest six in the nation (Texas averted more injuries than the population of Houston [1,665,000], while California averted more injuries than the population of San Diego [1,122,000]).

In seven states, the estimated number of injuries avoided exceeds the population of the largest city: Connecticut (Bridgeport), Georgia (Atlanta), New Jersey (Newark), Ohio (Columbus), South Carolina (Columbia), Texas (Houston) and West Virginia (Charleston).

The interstate highway system has a much higher density of use than other components of the nation's surface transportation system. The interstate highway system carries nearly 60,000 daily person miles per route mile, 26 times as many person miles per route mile as all other roads (including low usage rural roads), and 22 times as many person miles per route mile as intercity rail (Amtrak) and urban rail combined.

Each year, nearly one trillion person miles are carried on the interstate highway system --- a figure equal to providing trips around the world for 37 million people --- more people than live in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio combined. In its 40 years, more than 17 trillion person miles have been traveled over the interstate highway system.