Childhood Allergies
By: Wendy Ray
If you have a child you know it seems there's always a cold or virus going around. You keep your fingers crossed your child won't catch anything, but it's possible what's causing the ailments could be more blooms than bacteria. Allergies may be the reason your child is sneezing and sniffling this time of year. Children don't always tell you when they're not quite feeling 100 percent, so it's important to know the symptoms especially since we're already in allergy season.
Six year old Mark Jones is no stranger to allergies, he started having problems with them three years ago. "He's allergic to a lot of dirt and grass and different types of trees and pollen," his mom Shekeela says. Mark and his mom make the trip from their home in Sikeston to Cape to see allergist Michael Critchlow. "Childhood allergies are very common," he says. So common, that Dr. Critchlow says his patient load increases this time of year with children like Mark and with adults, all complaining of watery red eyes and runny noses, among other things. A runny nose is one way you can tell if you or your child has a cold or allergies. "Runny nose, especially runny nose in allergic problems is classically thin and watery. Itchy eyes are more prevalent in allergies. Itchiness and sneezing are more common in allergies than in colds," he says. Critchlow adds allergies don't always lead to asthma. "There's of course a significant association between the two, much more likely to have asthma if you have allergic rhinitis and vice versa," Dr. Critchlow says. Mark has asthma and allergies, but his mom feels at ease she knows what's causing him to feel so lousy. "Because that way can I can keep him away from certain things so he can stop being sick so much," Mark's mom says.
It's possible for children to out-grow allergies, or become less sensitive to them as they get older.
