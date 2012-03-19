Santorum courts conservative Christians - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Santorum courts conservative Christians

By KASIE HUNT
Associated Press

CENTRAL, La. (AP) - When an influential evangelical leader gathered dozens of preachers at his home church to hear from a presidential candidate, he had a simple message.

Rick Santorum, he says, is 1 of us, and your parishioners should vote for him.

Nearly a hundred pastors from all over Louisiana and from as far away as Texas and Colorado accepted Family Research Council President Tony Perkins' invitation to hear a personal pitch Sunday from Santorum.

Spending more than an hour with the church congregation, Santorum was courting the religious conservatives who are keeping him in a drawn-out fight for the GOP nomination.

Mitt Romney leads the race for delegates but has long struggled to win over a conservative GOP base that still questions his flip-flops on social issues.

