Body of missing Ky. fisherman identified

The body of one of two missing fisherman was found Saturday.

Curtis Curtner of the Marshall County Rescue squad confirmed the body found was that of missing fisherman James May.

Crews continued searching for Gene May all day Sunday.



A fisherman found the body of James May around noon Saturday near the Kentucky Dam near Livingston County.

The brothers were fishing below Kentucky Dam on the Tennessee River in early March when their boat got caught up in the spillway and capsized.

