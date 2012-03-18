87 years ago: Tri-State Tornado kills nearly 700 people

March 18 is the 87th anniversary of the deadly Tri-State Tornado.

The tornado traveled more than 200 miles in 1925 with much of the damage in southeast, Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana.

The tri-state tornado killed nearly 700 people and injured thousands. More than 230 of those deaths were in Murphysboro.

The twister was classified as an F-5 with winds more than 300 miles an hour.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Online:

Tri State Tornado: A look back