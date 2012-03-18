Teens arrested for climbing southern Ill. tower

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in southern Illinois say two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly climbing a water tower.

Johnston City Police Chief Dustin King says officers received a call around 11:45 p.m. Friday with a report of a man on the tower.

King says after authorities arrived and tried to get the teenagers down, a large glass alcohol bottle was thrown from the top of the tower. Authorities say emergency responders went up the tower and retrieved both teenagers with harnesses.

No one was injured.

Charges are pending.

Officials in Johnston City issued a precautionary boil order after the incident.

City alderman Bard Lind says there was a possible breach of the water tank and the boil order was issued as a safety precaution.

