Fire causes extensive damage to house in Cape Girardeau

House at the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive

A fire caused extensive fire and smoke damage Saturday evening to a Cape Girardeau home.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Mark Starnes, the 1200 square feet house had smoke coming from the rear when crews arrived.

According to Starnes there was fire and smoke damage to the basement, first floor and the roof of the home.

No one was home at the time. The owners arrived on the scene a few minutes after the fire was reported. Starnes says it was called in by a neighbor.

The fire was on the first floor and under control in around 15 minutes.

Four engines and a ladder truck were on the scene for around two hours checking for hotspots.

Cape Girardeau Fire received mutual aid from East County.

No word on the fire's origin.

