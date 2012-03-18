2 victims identified in deadly Mayfield house fire

According to police, two young adults died and a third person is in a Nashville hospital after a house fire overnight in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Crews were still on the scene late Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on 722 Lochridge Street in Mayfield.

Allison Burnett, 19, and Deven Trull, 22, both of Mayfield died of smoke inhalation, according to Coroner Phillip McLain.

"She was very nice and sweet. She was the most wonderful person. I could talk to her about anything," said Krista Richeal. " It just hurts me to know that they were in there."

McLain says Burnett was found in the front bedroom and Trull in the bathroom. He says it appears they were both asleep when the fire started. He says it appears the victims woke up and attempted to get out, but were overcome with smoke. The time of death was listed at 2:40 a.m., according to the coroner.

"I saw him it wasn't that long ago. And we were sitting there having a good time laughing and talking," said Martinez Owens. "And to know that he's gone, it's not another feeling in the world like it."

One person was listed in critical condition Sunday morning at Vanderbilt in Nashville, according to Brent Farmer, Detective Lt. with Mayfield Police.

The name of the injured person has not been released.

Police say when responders arrived on scene this morning flames were present. Farmer believes the home could be a total loss.

There is no cause for the fire at this time. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire..

Arnold Wyrick will have more on Heartland News Tonight.

