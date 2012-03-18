Tempers flare at St. Charles County GOP pres. caucuses

Contention and confusion marred a Republican caucus in Missouri as supporters of Rick Santorum, Mitt Romney and Ron Paul battle for an edge in the state's complicated delegate selection process.

Caucuses in St. Charles County disbanded Saturday without voting on delegates as tempers flared over disagreements over rules and extra police were called.

Two supporters of Ron Paul were arrested and later released on trespassing charges. County caucus leaders said that Paul supporters filming the caucuses with cell phone cameras violated party rules.

Recounts were common at other caucuses as rival camps put forth competing slates of delegates to advance to congressional district caucuses April 21st and a state convention June 2nd.

It's at those later meetings that delegates actually will be bound to particular presidential candidates.

