Santorum campaign stop in Southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Santorum campaign stop in Southern Illinois

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

The race for the President of the United States made a sweep through Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

Presidential Candidate Rick Santorum rallied a crowd of more than 1,700 people in the Herrin High School gymnasium.

Harrisburg's Mayor Eric Gregg got the crowd warmed up for the campaign stop. Reminding people about how the region has come together in the wake of a deadly tornado that tore through his town on February 29th.

Surrounded by Secret Service Agents Santorum took the stage and immediately began hammering away on how out of touch the Obama Administration is with America.

And how they have turned their backs on the Nation of Israel.

Then Santorum went straight after President Obama's lack of an energy plan.

"When you go to those gas pumps here in Illinois and you see those double digit bills go into triple digits, you see that zero pop up don't think of it as a zero," said Santorum. " Think of it as an "O" for Obama and that hundred dollar bill."

Many of those who attended the political rally felt that the Pennsylvanian Senator possessed a lot of the values they want in the next president.

"I think he has the conservative values I believe in," said MIriam Bisaillon of Marion. "And I know he's very pro-life. And he's not a flip-flopper. If he says he stands for something. I think he'll stand up for it."

Santorum told the crowd that he didn't get into the race for the power of the office. But to be able to give Washington D.C.,  back to the people of America. And that Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney was not qualified to take on President Obama on his healthcare plan, because it was the former governor's healthcare plan in Massachusetts that helped create the President's healthcare plan.

He also told the crowd that he'd be in Dixon, Illinois on Monday afternoon at Former President Ronald Reagan's statue to speak about why he's the right choice in 2012. 

