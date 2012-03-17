House collapses on man and child in Pemiscot County

A house collapsed on a man and his child Saturday evening in Homestown in Pemiscot County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.



According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Calvin Whitaker, 43, of Homestown has died.



Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Calvin Whitaker was in process of tearing down his own house when it fell in.



The sheriff says Calvin's 3-year-old child was with him. That child was flown to a Memphis hospital. Family tells Heartland News the boy has an elbow injury and requires surgery.



According to Calvin Whitaker's father, Jesse Whitaker, there was Calvin, his pregnant wife and eleven children in the home when it started to collapse.

According to family, the house started coming down and Calvin told family to get out.

Jesse Whitaker says a beam fell on his son's chest killing him.

Calvin Whitaker's wife received injuries as well, according to Jesse Whitaker. No word on her condition.

The Whitaker's owned the home they were tearing down, but were not living there.

Family says first responders had to cut open the roof to remove Calvin Whitaker.

Jesse Whitaker feels his son Calvin is a hero because he alerted everyone to get out of the home before it came crashing down.

