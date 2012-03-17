Santorum: S. Ill. has chance to 'outvote' Chicago - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Santorum: S. Ill. has chance to 'outvote' Chicago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum is honing in on a part of Illinois where he needs to run strong if he has hopes of a primary shocker on Tuesday.

The former Pennsylvania senator worked southern Illinois, where his social and tea party appeal is expected to go over well.

He told hundreds in a factory warehouse Saturday that they have the chance "to outvote your friends up in the Chicago area," where the GOP has a more moderate bent.

Rival Mitt Romney is favored to win the state, the latest battle in their competitive nominating race.

Santorum stepped up his criticism of Romney on a health care law he enacted as Massachusetts governor and compared him to Democratic President Barack Obama on several issues.

Santorum is schedueld to speak in Herrin at 7:30 p.m.

Arnold Wyrick is covering the event and will have more tonight on Heartland News.

