Murray St. battles Marquette, chance for Sweet 16

Sports Director Todd Richards and Assignment Editor John Broeckling are still in Louisville covering the NCAA Tournament.

Murray State will play Marquette at 4:15 CDT on KFVS. They will get reaction after the game from Racer's fans.

They will also get locker room sound with the players after the game.

If Murray State wins this will be the biggest win in school history. They have never made it to the sweet 16.

Look for more later in sports on Heartland News and on kfvs12.com.

