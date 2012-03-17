Body found near Ky. Dam in Livingston County

Around Noon on Saturday a body was recovered about a ½ mile down from Kentucky Dam in Livingston County, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Gary Clark.

A fisherman discovered the body and told authorities.



The Marshall County coroner is investigating to positively identify the person.

Authorities believe it could be one of the bodies of two fisherman missing since early March.



