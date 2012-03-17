Doniphan man facing murder charges in Ariz. case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Doniphan man facing murder charges in Ariz. case

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KFVS/AP) - Prescott Valley police say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Missouri man in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned home.

Sgt. Brandon Bonney says 28-year-old Kenneth Wayne Thompson of Doniphan has been booked into the Coconino County jail on counts of homicide, burglary, possession of a firearm and destruction of evidence.

Police spotted what may have been blood on Thompson's clothing and there was evidence his vehicle that put him in the Prescott Valley area on Friday.

Police say he also has ties to the people known to live at the home where the fire occurred.

Police have yet to identify the two bodies found in the burned home. They were found Friday afternoon after firefighters extinguished the flames.

According to Ripley County, Mo. Sheriff Ron Burnett, Thompson's wife resides in Ripley County and was being questioned by authorities from Arizona early Saturday morning about the incident.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly