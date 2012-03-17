Jail escapee captured in Miner hotel attic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jail escapee captured in Miner hotel attic

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Miner Police Department) (Source: Miner Police Department)
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

A joint effort by law enforcement Saturday morning led to a capture of an escaped inmate from the New Madrid County Jail.

According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, it started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Michael T. Blackmon was later found shortly before 11 a.m.  and apprehended by law enforcement. Chief Griggs says the man was found hiding in the attic of the Country Hearth Inn on Matthews Lane.

According to Griggs, undercover officers received the tip that the man was hiding there with another woman.

Authorities got info he might be with the woman at an area hotel.  Police pinged her phone and that led them to where she was staying, according to the chief.

He says law enforcement then surrounded the complex and found Blackmon in the attic.

Griggs says the woman was taken into custody in new Madrid County under a warrant unrelated to the incident.  He says possible charges related to the incident are possible.

Chief Griggs says Blackmon was back in custody in New Madrid County on a change of venue from Butler County.  Police say he could be facing other charges connected with the escape.

Miner Police Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, DPS Special Operations Unit, Scott County Sheriff's Department, New Madrid County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol all participated in the search and capture.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

