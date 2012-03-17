Men from Mt. Vernon, Potosi hurt after truck hits tree

Two men, one from Illiniois and one from Missouri, were hurt in an early morning crash in Washington County, Missouri.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on Furnace Creek Road, 1.2 miles south of Delbridge Road.

According to State Patrol, a truck driven by Timothy W. DeClue, 47, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, was southbound on Furnace Creek Road and went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

DeClue recieved moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Washington County Hospital.

Roger D. Hedrick, 41, of Potosi, Missouri, also recived moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Washington County Hospital.

Troopers say both men were not wearning a seat belt at the time of the crash.

