Pittsburg under boil water order

A boil order is in effect in the Village of Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Water Department issued the order after a water main break early Saturday morning.

All Pittsburg Water customers are encouraged to boil all water for drinking and cooking for at least five minutes.

City officials say once bacteriological samples show the water is safe for human consumption the order will be lifted.

Currently, the water in the system may be contaminated due to the water main break. Drinking the water may cause a number of waterborne diseases or gastrointestinal distress.

For additional information, call the Pittsburg Water Department at (618) 993-8260.

