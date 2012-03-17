Man killed in Iron County single-vehicle crash

A Middlebrook man is dead following a crash in Iron County Friday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Route N, three miles north of Pilot Knob.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say 66-year-old Earl Acey was not wearing his seat belt when his Oldsmobile ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Acey was pronounced dead at the scene by Iron County Coroner Tony Cole at 9:30 p.m.

No word on what caused the car to veer off the road.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.