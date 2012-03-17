Quinn appoints new member to Commerce Commission - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Quinn appoints new member to Commerce Commission

CHICAGO (AP) -

Gov. Pat Quinn has announced a new appointment to the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Quinn says Ann McCabe will bring a wide range of experience to the commission.

McCabe owns a consulting firm that analyzes regulations affecting fuels and refineries, and previously served as Midwest regional director for The Climate Registry.

She says she looks forward to helping ensure that Illinois balances the needs and interests of consumers and businesses.

McCabe is not new to government service. She previously served as a budget analyst responsible for the Department of Natural Resources and was an assistant to an ICC commissioner.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is the go-between for consumers and Illinois' utilities.

