Extension offices polling places for corn vote

State Department of Agriculture officials say University of Illinois Extension offices will be polling places for the March 28 Corn Marketing Act referendum vote.

Those who are "actively engaged" in producing and marketing corn may vote. The balloting will decide whether the voluntary corn check-off rate should be increased by ¼-cent per bushel.

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board requested the vote. The check-off rate would increase from the voluntary three-eighths cents to five-eighths cents per bushel. Corn farmers would still have a right to a full refund.

Eligible voters who live outside Illinois or won't be present to vote March 28 may cast an absentee ballot. Ballots must be requested from the Agriculture Department no later than March 23.

Online: http://web.extension.illinois.edu/state/

