Competitive eaters face off in corned beef contest

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -

Competitive eaters will be marking St. Patrick's Day in Florida with a contest focused on traditional Irish fare.

The World Corned Beef Eating Championship is being held in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday with more than $10,000 in cash prizes at stake.

The world's top-ranked competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, is looking for a third straight victory in the corned beef challenge. Last year, the San Jose, Calif., man ate 14½ half-pound sandwiches in ten minutes to take the win.

He's also the reigning champion of the July 4th Coney Island hot dog eating contest, having won the past five years in that challenge.

Also in the mix is the world's No. 2-ranked eater, Pat "Deep Dish" Bertoletti of Chicago, who was runner-up in last year's corned beef contest.

