Woman sentenced to 3 years for damaging grave

A woman will spend the next three years in prison for damaging a grave in a Johnston City cemetery.

According to the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office, a judge sentenced Betty Davis-Nelson, 54, of Johnston City to the maximum penalty for the crime.

Davis-Nelson pleaded guilty to damaging the headstone of a deceased relative of people who turned her in to police for allegedly stealing flowers off of graves in the same cemetery in Johnston City in 2011.

