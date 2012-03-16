200 jobs coming to Perryville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

200 jobs coming to Perryville

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good evening to you!

TG Missouri in Perryville will add a new production line to manufacture chrome components for Toyota vehicles, adding 200 jobs over the next five years.  Crystal Britt talked to Gov. Jay Nixon about the economic boost to the area.

An Essex, Mo. man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

A former employee at Miner Nursing Center is accused of taking nearly $37,000 from her patients.

The former Executive Director and vendor of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation pleaded guilty today to theft and embezzlement of property.  They are accused of stealing about $200,000 in Convention Center funds.

The state of Illinois is asking the federal government to reverse an agency's decision to deny aid to five tornado-ravaged counties in southern Illinois.  Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon toured the damage in Ridgway today.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced today a $750,000 grant was awarded to Franklin County to help with infrastructure improvements.

Filmmaker and co-founder of the charity Invisible Children Jason Russell was detained by authorities in San Diego, CA, and taken to a medical facility after exhibiting bizarre behavior.

Several roads are closed in southeast Missouri due to flooded roads from recent rain.  Bob Reeves give us the weekend forecast tonight.

County caucuses in Missouri will be held tomorrow. See this list of county caucus locations and times in southeast Missouri.

As you are out and about this weekend, snap a picture and send it in to cNews for our Facebook cover photo contest for our county Facebook pages.  Learn more here.

Tomorrow, people across the country will dress in green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day - or risk getting pinched. Many revelers will hit the bars featured in 'The Daily Beast's' 25 Drunkest Cities list. As always, don't forget the designated driver.

Illinois authorities are urging people celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend to drive sober and buckle up.

Be safe this weekend and wear green!

Christy Hendricks
Internet Content Director
chendricks@kfvs12.com
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-KFVS
Facebook
Google+
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly