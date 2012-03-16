200 jobs coming to Perryville

Good evening to you!

TG Missouri in Perryville will add a new production line to manufacture chrome components for Toyota vehicles, adding 200 jobs over the next five years. Crystal Britt talked to Gov. Jay Nixon about the economic boost to the area.

An Essex, Mo. man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

A former employee at Miner Nursing Center is accused of taking nearly $37,000 from her patients.

The former Executive Director and vendor of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation pleaded guilty today to theft and embezzlement of property. They are accused of stealing about $200,000 in Convention Center funds.

The state of Illinois is asking the federal government to reverse an agency's decision to deny aid to five tornado-ravaged counties in southern Illinois. Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon toured the damage in Ridgway today.



Officials with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced today a $750,000 grant was awarded to Franklin County to help with infrastructure improvements.

Filmmaker and co-founder of the charity Invisible Children Jason Russell was detained by authorities in San Diego, CA, and taken to a medical facility after exhibiting bizarre behavior.

Several roads are closed in southeast Missouri due to flooded roads from recent rain. Bob Reeves give us the weekend forecast tonight.

County caucuses in Missouri will be held tomorrow. See this list of county caucus locations and times in southeast Missouri.

As you are out and about this weekend, snap a picture and send it in to cNews for our Facebook cover photo contest for our county Facebook pages. Learn more here.



Tomorrow, people across the country will dress in green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day - or risk getting pinched. Many revelers will hit the bars featured in 'The Daily Beast's' 25 Drunkest Cities list. As always, don't forget the designated driver.

Illinois authorities are urging people celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend to drive sober and buckle up.

Be safe this weekend and wear green!



