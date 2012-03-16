Missouri caucuses kick off this morning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri caucuses kick off this morning

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

County caucuses will get underway this morning across Missouri.

The Missouri Republican Party recently voted to move to the caucus system for the purpose of binding Missouri's delegates to the national convention.  This change was prompted by new rules from the Republican National Committee & Democratic National Committee requiring states to move their binding nominating contests to March 2012 or later.

Any registered voter who declares that they are a Republican can participate in the caucus in the county in which they are registered.

See this list of county caucus locations and times.

Bollinger County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Courtroom, Bollinger County Courthouse, 204 High Street Marble Hill, MO 63764 (map)

Butler County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Tinnin Fine Arts Center, Three Rivers Blvd, Poplar Bluff MO (map)

Cape Girardeau County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: University of Missouri Extension Office, 684 West Jackson Trail  Jackson, MO 63755 (map)

Carter County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Carter County Courthouse, 105 Main Street, Van Buren, MO 63965 (map)

Dunklin County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Kennett Housing Authority Community Building, 900 Kennett Street, Kennett, MO 63857 (map)

Iron County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Iron County Courthouse, 250 S. Main St, Ironton, MO 63650 (map)

Jefferson County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Hillsboro R-3 Intermediate School, 10478 Business 21, Hillsboro, MO 63050 (map)

Madison County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Fredericktown Nutrition Center, 109 Spruce St, Fredericktown, MO 63645 (map)

Mississippi County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: 215 S. Washington, East Prairie, MO (map)

New Madrid County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: New Madrid County Courthouse, 450 Main Street  New Madrid, MO 63869 (map)

Pemiscot County
TBD

Perry County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Perry County Administrative Building, Downstairs Meeting Room, 321 N Main St, Perryville, MO (map)

Reynolds County
Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am
Location: Hall's Restaurant, 305 Walnut  Ellington, MO 63638

Ripley County
Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am
Location: Ripley County Courthouse, 100 Court House Sq, Doniphan, MO 63935 (map)

Scott County
Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am
Location: Scott County Courthouse, 131 S. Winchester Street, Benton, MO 63736 (map)

St Francois County
Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am
Location: Mineral Area College, North College Center building (last building on the left), 5270 Flat River Road  Park Hills, MO 63601 (map)

Ste Genevieve County
Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am
Location: Hope Church, 30 Triangle Dr, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670 (map)

Stoddard County
Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am
Location: Stoddard County Justice Center, Courtroom A, 403 S. Prairie Street, Bloomfield, MO 63825 (map)

Washington County
Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am
Location: Washington County Courthouse, 102 N. Missouri St., Potosi, MO (map)

Wayne County
Date & Time: 3/16/12; 7pm
Location: Wayne County Court House, 109 Walnut Street  Greenville, MO 63944 (map)

