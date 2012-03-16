Missouri caucuses kick off this morning

County caucuses will get underway this morning across Missouri.



The Missouri Republican Party recently voted to move to the caucus system for the purpose of binding Missouri's delegates to the national convention. This change was prompted by new rules from the Republican National Committee & Democratic National Committee requiring states to move their binding nominating contests to March 2012 or later.

Any registered voter who declares that they are a Republican can participate in the caucus in the county in which they are registered.

See this list of county caucus locations and times.

Bollinger County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Courtroom, Bollinger County Courthouse, 204 High Street Marble Hill, MO 63764 (map)

Butler County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Tinnin Fine Arts Center, Three Rivers Blvd, Poplar Bluff MO (map)

Cape Girardeau County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: University of Missouri Extension Office, 684 West Jackson Trail Jackson, MO 63755 (map)

Carter County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Carter County Courthouse, 105 Main Street, Van Buren, MO 63965 (map)

Dunklin County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Kennett Housing Authority Community Building, 900 Kennett Street, Kennett, MO 63857 (map)

Iron County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Iron County Courthouse, 250 S. Main St, Ironton, MO 63650 (map)



Jefferson County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Hillsboro R-3 Intermediate School, 10478 Business 21, Hillsboro, MO 63050 (map)

Madison County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Fredericktown Nutrition Center, 109 Spruce St, Fredericktown, MO 63645 (map)

Mississippi County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: 215 S. Washington, East Prairie, MO (map)

New Madrid County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: New Madrid County Courthouse, 450 Main Street New Madrid, MO 63869 (map)

Pemiscot County

TBD

Perry County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Perry County Administrative Building, Downstairs Meeting Room, 321 N Main St, Perryville, MO (map)

Reynolds County

Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am

Location: Hall's Restaurant, 305 Walnut Ellington, MO 63638

Ripley County

Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am

Location: Ripley County Courthouse, 100 Court House Sq, Doniphan, MO 63935 (map)

Scott County

Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am

Location: Scott County Courthouse, 131 S. Winchester Street, Benton, MO 63736 (map)

St Francois County

Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am

Location: Mineral Area College, North College Center building (last building on the left), 5270 Flat River Road Park Hills, MO 63601 (map)

Ste Genevieve County

Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am

Location: Hope Church, 30 Triangle Dr, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670 (map)

Stoddard County

Date & Time: 3/17/12 at 10am

Location: Stoddard County Justice Center, Courtroom A, 403 S. Prairie Street, Bloomfield, MO 63825 (map)

Washington County

Date & Time: 3/17/12; 10am

Location: Washington County Courthouse, 102 N. Missouri St., Potosi, MO (map)

Wayne County

Date & Time: 3/16/12; 7pm

Location: Wayne County Court House, 109 Walnut Street Greenville, MO 63944 (map)

