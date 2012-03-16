Several roads closed due to flooding

Several roads are closed in southeast Missouri due to flooded roads from recent rain, according to Eric McGowen, I.T. Director/EOC PIO for Cape Girardeau County and the Missouri Department of Transportation.



Cape Girardeau County



CR-349

CR-351

CR-352

CR-360

CR-375

CR-379

CR-387

CR-406

CR-477

CR-483

CR-504

Dunklin County

Route J is closed between CR 113 and CR 233

Madison County

Route C from CR 244 to Route F



Reynolds County

Route F west of Ellington

Wayne County

Route C at Clubb and south of Clubb



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.