Essex man charged with rape, sodomy of 11 year old

An Essex man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the girl says 57-year-old Danny Foushee had sex with her between October of 2010 and March of 2011.

Foushee faces charges of 1st degree statutory rape and 1st degree statutory sodomy.

He has posted bond and is out of jail.

He is due back in court next week.

