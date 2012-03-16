Former Nordenia employee admits to embezzling money

A former employee admits to embezzling money from Nordenia in Cape Girardeau County.

Prosecutors say the total amount stolen was nearly $880,000.

Court documents say Lisa Ervin spent nearly nine years as payroll administrator at the plant.

She is accused of devising a scheme in which the company ended up paying her money she didn't earn.

The company alerted police and according to the U.S. attorney's office, they reached a plea agreement with Ervin.

Ervin will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.