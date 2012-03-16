Fire damages home in Cairo

Cairo firefighters battle a fire at a home on 31st Street Friday afternoon.

According to the Cairo Fire Department, the fire started in a small galley type kitchen at 430 31st Street.



The fire was contained to the inside of the house.

The home has some fire, smoke, and water damage.



The people who live in the home were not home when the fire started.

-Firefighters are treating the fire as accidental.

