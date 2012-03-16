Crash in Washington County closes road

A crash on Route 15 in Washington County has that road shut down right now.

According to Illinois State Police, a loaded concrete truck crashed about two and a half miles east of Route 153. It happened around 10:00 this morning.

No word on any injuries.

According to police, Route 15 will be shut down until further notice. In addition to the state police, the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Washington County Fire Department, and the Illinois Department of Transportation are all on scene.

