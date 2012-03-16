Fire damages home in Carterville

A fire badly damaged a home in Carterville Friday afternoon.

The family was able to get out OK, but the fire did quite a bit of damage inside.

It started around 12:15 p.m. at 1204 South Division Street.

Carterville Fire Chief Bruce Talley says he is not sure what caused the fire, but they are still investigating.



Williamson County, Herrin and Carterville fire departments responded.

No one was hurt.

South Division Street was closed while crews fought the fire.



