New tools aid police in search for Sonya Bradley

LYON CO, KY (KFVS) - After days of releasing few details, Kentucky State Police say they are using ground penetrating radar equipment to search for evidence, clues to what happened to missing mother, Sonya Bradley.

Thursday the search continued on the grounds of Lyon County Middle School.

Heartland News crews watched as Kentucky State Police, Eddyville authorities, and others remained on school grounds looking for evidence.

Authorities would not release whether or not they had found anything.

Dog teams from Scott County's K9 Unit say they also helped search for clues Sunday near the school.

This is something that now has the community talking again. Parents of children who attend Lyon County schools tell us their kids come home asking questions.

Meanwhile, many people who knew Sonya and are familiar with the case tell us they pray this finally brings answers.

"I just hope this family finally gets the answers they need," said Brent Oliver. "I knew Sonya briefly. I am glad to finally see them doing something about it and trying to find out what really happened."

Bradley disappeared in October of 2002. Family members including Bradley's two daughters have been vocal about various developments in the last two weeks.

They remain convinced their mother's old boyfriend, William David West, knows what happened to Bradley.

"My mother is not here because she knew too much," said Heather Fleener, Bradley's daughter. "I hope we finally get closure."

Currently West faces tampering with evidence charges in connection with the death of Joe Gaskill of Mayfield. Initially West faced murder charges for the crime. He will face a grand jury. That could have happened as early as today. According to the court, it did not.

West is currently out of jail on bond.

"We just want answers," said Ashley Noe, Bradley's daughter. "It means everything to us."

