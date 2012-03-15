2 sentenced for the 2011 murder in Hickman County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 sentenced for the 2011 murder in Hickman County

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kendrick Hunt (Source: KSP) Kendrick Hunt (Source: KSP)
Jeremy Irons (Source: KSP) Jeremy Irons (Source: KSP)
Connel Mounday (Source: KSP) Connel Mounday (Source: KSP)
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

 Two out three men accused in the beating death of a Kentucky man have been sentenced.

A judge in Hickman county sentenced Connel Mounday and Jeremy Irons to 15 consecutive years behind bars on charges of tampering with evidence and wanted endangerment, they'll both be eligible for parole.

Derek Moore was found beaten on the side of us Highway 51 in Fulton county September 2011 investigators say the actual beating took place in Hickman County.

The two men have already served two years of their 15 year sentence.

The trial for Kendrick hunt, the third suspect is set for this January.

 

Three men face murder charges in the beating death of a man in Hickman County last fall.

Kendrick Hunt, 20, of Clinton, Jeremy Irons, 25, of Clinton, and Connel Mounday, 26, of Paducah each face capital murder, capital kidnapping, and robbery 1st degree charges, according to Kentucky State Police.

Derek Moore, 30, of Cunningham, Ky. was found beaten on the side of US Hwy. 51 in Fulton County on Sept. 24, 2011.  Police say no vehicle was around when Moore was found.

A person who found the victim along the road called 911. When police got there, they say Moore was not responsive.

Moore was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee where police say he later died. Police do not think the victim was hit by a car.

State police investigators gave testimony regarding their investigation to a Hickman County Grand Jury on March 15. The Grand Jury indicted three men for their role in the murder.

Hunt and Irons were taken to the Hickman County Detention Center.  Mounday was taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.

The investigation continues by Detective Kyle Nall with the Kentucky State Police. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton Police Department assisted state police.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly