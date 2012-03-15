2 sentenced for the 2011 murder in Hickman County

A Carlisle County man has died after police found the man early Saturday morning beaten on the side of the road.

A Carlisle County man has died after police found the man early Saturday morning beaten on the side of the road.

Two out three men accused in the beating death of a Kentucky man have been sentenced.

A judge in Hickman county sentenced Connel Mounday and Jeremy Irons to 15 consecutive years behind bars on charges of tampering with evidence and wanted endangerment, they'll both be eligible for parole.

Derek Moore was found beaten on the side of us Highway 51 in Fulton county September 2011 investigators say the actual beating took place in Hickman County.

The two men have already served two years of their 15 year sentence.

The trial for Kendrick hunt, the third suspect is set for this January.

Three men face murder charges in the beating death of a man in Hickman County last fall.

Kendrick Hunt, 20, of Clinton, Jeremy Irons, 25, of Clinton, and Connel Mounday, 26, of Paducah each face capital murder, capital kidnapping, and robbery 1st degree charges, according to Kentucky State Police.



Derek Moore, 30, of Cunningham, Ky. was found beaten on the side of US Hwy. 51 in Fulton County on Sept. 24, 2011. Police say no vehicle was around when Moore was found.

A person who found the victim along the road called 911. When police got there, they say Moore was not responsive.

Moore was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee where police say he later died. Police do not think the victim was hit by a car.

State police investigators gave testimony regarding their investigation to a Hickman County Grand Jury on March 15. The Grand Jury indicted three men for their role in the murder.

Hunt and Irons were taken to the Hickman County Detention Center. Mounday was taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.

The investigation continues by Detective Kyle Nall with the Kentucky State Police. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton Police Department assisted state police.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.