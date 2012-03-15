Veteran rodeo clown Rick Young celebrates 50 years of entertaining at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Veteran rodeo clown Rick Young celebrates 50 years of entertaining at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Folks are already getting ready for the August Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston. The entertainment lineup was announced Thursday.

Folks are already getting ready for the August Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston. The entertainment lineup was announced Thursday.

Here is the entertainment lineup for the 59th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo from Aug. 10-13.

Here is the entertainment lineup for the 59th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo from Aug. 10-13.

The 60th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday.

The rodeo runs through Saturday.



The entertainment lineup includes:



Wednesday, August 8

The Band Perry

Thursday, August 9

Jerrod Niemann

Friday, August 10

Easton Corbin

Saturday, August 11

Justin Moore

Organizers have added some lower prices in the bleacher seats, and another non-alcoholic section.

They are planning to make the parade before the rodeo bigger and better. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.



A celebrity golf tournament will be before the rodeo on Friday. Thursday is Wrangler National Patriot Day. Saturday night is Cancer awareness night.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. each night.



For more detailed event information or to buy tickets online, visit sikestonrodeo.com.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.