Murray State wins against Colorado State

When the sixth-seeded Racers (30-1) play the Rams (20-11) Thursday at 11 a.m. CT, guard Donte Poole's present will clash with his past. Poole picked the 11th-seeded Rams out of high school before failing to qualify.

The Murray State Racers won 58 to 41 against Colorado State Thursday.

Isaiah Canaan scored 15 points in Murray State's return to the NCAA tournament after a 2-year wait, and Donte Poole added 13 to lead the Racers to a 58-41 victory over Colorado State on Thursday in the second round.

Canaan mishandled the ball in the closing seconds of a 2-point loss to Butler in 2010 as a freshman. He's the leader of this group now, and Murray State (31-1) expects a long run in this tournament as the mid-major darlings.

Poole scored Murray State's first eight points early, and the sixth-seeded Racers shook off an 11-day wait with an 18-2 rally to start the second half.

Pierce Hornung led Colorado State (20-12) with 12 points and matched a career-high with 17 rebounds for the 11th-seeded Rams, who were making their first tournament appearance since 2003.

