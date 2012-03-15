Scott County Central wins semi-final game

Scott County Central won 78 to 48 over Glasgow in the semi-final game in Columbia, Mo. for high school boys basketball.
Scott CC (22-10) will play Drexel (26-4) for the Class 1 State Title Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Mizzou Arena.
Chad Fryman is in Columbia following the team. Look for more on Heartland Sports.
